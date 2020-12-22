Police are investigating three overnight shooting incidents in Hamilton, Ont., including one that left a 19-year-old injured.

Emergency crews were called to three separate areas between 11:30 p.m. on Monday and 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of shots fired.

The first incident occurred in the area of Roxborough and Reid avenues. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said they believe the shooting was “targeted.”

The second shooting took place around 1 a.m. near Third Road East and Ridge Road. Upon arrival at the scene, police found numerous shell casings on the roadway.

“There have been no injured persons identified as a result of this incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time,” police said in the news release.

The final reported incident occurred near Queenston Road and Reid Avenue. Police confirmed a firearm was discharged and found shell casings at the scene.

“Through continued investigation, police learned several rounds were fired towards a house, some of which struck the residence. The house was occupied at the time of the incident, however; no injuries were reported to police,” investigators said.

“At this time, police are investigating this as a targeted incident.”

Investigators are asking residents in these areas to check any surveillance video they may have and to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously if they have any information.