Three pedestrians taken to hospital following crash in Cambridge

Three pedestrians have been taken to hospital, one of whom officials say is suffering from life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Cambridge.

On Saturday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report the collision happened in the area of Highway 401 eastbound and Hespeler Road.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP media relations Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said there were a number of pedestrians in the area at the time of the collision.

“Two vehicles exiting Highway 401 onto Hespeler Road were involved in a collision,” said Schmidt. “One of the vehicles specifically into a collision with at least three of those pedestrians, one of them in life-threatening condition, two others sent to hospital.”

Schmidt said the ramp was expected to be closed for several hours.

