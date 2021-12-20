Three people accused of breaking in to North Bay residence, now charged with aggravated assault
Three people, including a young offender, are facing charges in North Bay following an incident Dec. 17 on O’Brien Street.
At around 1:20 p.m. that day, the North Bay Police Service received a call that three suspects tried to enter the O'Brien Street home.
The suspects "assaulted two victims with blunt weapons," police said in a news release Monday.
"Both victims were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries."
All three – the young offender and two others ages 21 and 22 -- and were caught by police and charged with break and enter, two counts of aggravated assault and one weapons possession charge.
"The victims and accused in this incident are known to one another," police said.
The accused are currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.
-
Suspect who allegedly grabbed, assaulted woman in Scarborough sought by policeToronto police are looking to identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in Scarborough on Saturday.
-
Regina 'Jingle Bus' raises over $10K for local organizationsThe City of Regina is celebrating a successful Jingle Bus campaign, after raising over $10,000 for local organizations.
-
'You never give up,' Alzheimer's Society raising awareness with unique campaignThe Alzheimer Society of Canada hopes to raise awareness and funding with its Quest for Kindness campaign.
-
Omicron's rate of increase could be 'dramatic' as Alta. reports 872 cases of the variantAs more cases of Omicron are identified across Canada, health experts warn the COVID-19 variant could once again push Alberta hospitals to their limits.
-
Masonville LCBO store temporarily closed for 'deep cleaning'The LCBO store at Masonville Place in north London is temporarily closed.
-
Omicron overwhelms MLHU contact tracing so positive cases must warn close contactsYou may have been left in the dark about a recent close contact with COVID-19.
-
Olympic gold medallist Duff Gibson explores the mental side of sport in new bookFrom a young age Duff Gibson was fascinated by the Olympics so imagine his thrill when he won the gold medal in skeleton at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.
-
Ontario families hit the slopes as ski resorts get back to businessMany kids across Ontario kicked off winter break by hitting the slopes.
-
Alleged car thief startled by vehicle occupantA scary situation ended safely for one North Perth resident after someone tried to steal their car with them inside, according to police.