Three people accused of breaking in to North Bay residence, now charged with aggravated assault

Three people, including a young offender, are facing charges in North Bay following an incident Dec. 17 on O’Brien Street.

At around 1:20 p.m. that day, the North Bay Police Service received a call that three suspects tried to enter the O'Brien Street home.

The suspects "assaulted two victims with blunt weapons," police said in a news release Monday.

"Both victims were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries."

All three – the young offender and two others ages 21 and 22 -- and were caught by police and charged with break and enter, two counts of aggravated assault and one weapons possession charge.

"The victims and accused in this incident are known to one another," police said.

The accused are currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.