Three people and dog rescued from Nottawasaga River

Provincial police officers rescued a stranded paddleboarder, her dog and two others from the Nottawasaga River after they spent a night in the bush waiting for help.

According to police, an Essa Township woman, 41, left Angus with her dog on a paddleboard on the Nottawasaga River around 6 p.m. Sunday and headed to the Edenvale Conservation Centre.

They say the low water levels and other obstacles forced the woman to carry her board through several areas, "which caused her to become exhausted."

Police say halfway through her 20-kilometre trek, she and her dog had to stop and wait for help.

A family member and a Good Samaritan left Edenvale in a boat to try and find them, but police say the shallow water forced them to abandon the vessel and navigate the swampy area by foot in the dark.

"The exhausted pair eventually located the female several kilometres away," OPP stated.

The woman, family member, Good Samaritan and dog spend the night in the bush before being lifted out by the OPP helicopter.

"The OPP would like to remind everyone that it is their responsibility to make sure they are prepared when travelling into remote areas and to appropriately manage any risks associated with these recreational activities," police stated in a release.

#HurWOPP reminds those who adventure out into remote areas to be prepared and plan trips within their abilities. This after a helicopter rescue on the Nottawasaga River Sunday. @springwatertwp ^en pic.twitter.com/baLapPZwtq