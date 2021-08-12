Three people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a traffic stop in Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP say just that just after midnight on Tuesday morning, officers stopped and investigated a vehicle on Evergreen Hill Road in Simcoe.

Police say they searched the car and found a large number of illicit drugs, weapons and money.

OPP arrested three people as a result; 39-year-old Woodstock man, a 28-year-old Norfolk County resident and a 41-year-old resident of Brantford.

All face the following charges:

possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl,

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (three counts),

unauthorized possession of weapon (three counts),

possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order,

possession property obtained by crime under $5,000,

All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

