Three people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a traffic stop in Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP say just that just after midnight on Tuesday morning, officers stopped and investigated a vehicle on Evergreen Hill Road in Simcoe.
Police say they searched the car and found a large number of illicit drugs, weapons and money.
OPP arrested three people as a result; 39-year-old Woodstock man, a 28-year-old Norfolk County resident and a 41-year-old resident of Brantford.
All face the following charges:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl,
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (three counts),
- unauthorized possession of weapon (three counts),
- possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order,
- possession property obtained by crime under $5,000,
All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.
3 people facing drugs and weapons charges after an alert #OPP officer stopped and investigated a vehicle at a #Simcoe address. A person from @NorfolkCountyCA , @cityofwoodstock and @CityofBrantford are facing numerous charges. #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/QELZlglqWM— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 11, 2021
