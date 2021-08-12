iHeartRadio

Three people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a traffic stop in Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP say just that just after midnight on Tuesday morning, officers stopped and investigated a vehicle on Evergreen Hill Road in Simcoe.

Police say they searched the car and found a large number of illicit drugs, weapons and money.

OPP arrested three people as a result; 39-year-old Woodstock man, a 28-year-old Norfolk County resident and a 41-year-old resident of Brantford.

All face the following charges:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl,
  • possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (three counts),
  • unauthorized possession of weapon (three counts),
  • possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order,
  • possession property obtained by crime under $5,000,

All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at a later date.

