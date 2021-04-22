Three people arrested after borrowed car not returned: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested three people after a man reportedly lent his vehicle to someone for a brief trip and had not gotten it back.

Police first received reports of the missing vehicle around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said the man in question went to visit friends at a downtown apartment building when another man asked to borrow the car for a trip to the store.

When the vehicle was not returned five hours later, the owner asked others in the apartment to contact the person who had taken it, according to officials.

The people in the apartment reportedly refused to do so, kicked the man out of the apartment, which led to him calling police.

Police said they spotted the vehicle around 8 p.m. downtown and pulled it over on Wellington Street East.

Two women and one man, allfrom Guelph, have been jointly arrested and charged with theft of property over $5,000.

The man was later charged with assault and mischief after police reportedly discovered he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The two women are scheduled to appear in a Guelph court in early August, while the man was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.