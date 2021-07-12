Three people arrested after driver points gun at another driver in downtown Halifax

Three people are facing charges after a driver allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say shortly after 7 a.m. on July 11, a man who was driving flagged down police and reported that another driver had pointed a gun at him near Queen and Sackville streets in downtown Halifax.

Police say the man was able to point out the vehicle and officers stopped it, arresting three people without incident.

According to police a replica handgun was located as was a sensory irritant spray and prohibited knife.

Police charged a 51-year-old man, 29-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, all from Halifax, with three counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

The 29-year-old man also faces two charges of breaching release orders. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax court on Monday.

The 51-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30 and 31 respectively.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.