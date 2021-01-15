Police have arrested three people after seizing drugs during a search of a home in Sackville, N.B. on Wednesday.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 13, Sackville RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Upper Aboujagane Road, as part of an ongoing drug investigation that began in March 2020.

During the search, police seized what is believed to be methamphetamine pills, cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and an amount of money.

A 32-year-old man from Rivière du Portage was arrested at the scene. A 36-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Sackville, were also arrested outside a nearby residence in relation to the drug investigation.

The 32-year-old man was held in custody on an unrelated matter. The 36-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were later released pending a future court appearance.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact police or Crime Stoppers.