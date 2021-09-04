Three people arrested after early morning assault in Orillia

OPP in Orillia have arrested three people in connection to an early-morning assault.

According to police, paramedics alerted officers of a person suffering from serious injuries outside of a home on Albert Street South around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Once police arrived, a preliminary analysis showed that the victim had been assaulted with an edged weapon of some sort.

Three suspects were taken into custody. According to police, the incident is believed to be an isolated attack. OPP say there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.