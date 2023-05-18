Three people arrested after home invasion involving the use of bear spray: WRPS

Waterloo regional police said three people have been arrested after a home invasion in Waterloo earlier this month saw a victim sprayed with bear spray during the incident.

Police said officers responded on May 1 just before 11 p.m. to the area of Bluevale Street North and Lincoln Road for a report of a home invasion.

“The victim reported that unknown suspects broke into their home and demanded personal belongings. The victim was assaulted and sprayed with bear spray during the incident,” police said in a news release.

Police said the victim received non-life-threatening injuries, and officers believe this incident was targeted.

Police said a 25-year-old Kitchener man was arrested on May 2 and charged with robbery, break and enter, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

A 30-year-old Kitchener man was arrested on May 12 and charged with robbery, break and enter and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

On Thursday, police said a search warrant was conducted at a home in the area of Carnaby Crescent and Holborn Drive in Kitchener, where a third man was taken into custody.

“Investigators seized a variety of pills including suspected morphine, nabilone, amphetamine, oxytocin and hydromorphone. Identity documents, ammunition and cash was also located and seized,” police said.

A 23-year-old Kitchener male was arrested and charged with robbery, break and enter, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and disguise with intent.

He was also charged with the additional charges: