Three people arrested after N.B. RCMP seize unsecured guns, drugs from homes

The New Brunswick RCMP says three people have been arrested and a number of unsecured firearms have been seized in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation in Grafton and Newburg, N.B.

On Tuesday, police executed two search warrants at homes on North Street in Grafton and Newburg Road in Newburg.

Police say they seized four unsecured firearms - including two that were loaded - as well as quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine pills, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms during the searches.

Police also seized drug-trafficking paraphernalia, including scales, and a significant quantity of illegal cannabis.

Three people were arrested at the home in Grafton.

William "Jared" O'Donnell, 27, from Grafton, appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Tuesday and was charged with failure to comply with an undertaking. O'Donnell was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on March 1 at 9:30 a.m.

A 30-year-old woman from Grafton and a 26-year-old man from Fredericton were also arrested in connection with the investigation. They have not been named. Both were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court on May 10 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.