Three people arrested after police find kidnapped woman in Markham, Ont. hotel

Three people have been arrested and another woman is wanted for kidnapping after police found a person being held against her will inside a Markham, Ont. hotel.

According to York Regional Police, officers received a call on April 14 from police in Montreal regarding a woman who had possibly been kidnapped.

Officers said they learned the victim had been gambling with a female suspect, who suggested the victim could borrow money from a company she knew provided large loans.

The victim borrowed a significant amount of money but then proceeded to lose it all while gambling, police said.

The suspects then allegedly held the victim against her will while demanding she repay the money.

On April 15, police said they located the victim inside a hotel in Markham, being held against her will. She was not physically injured.

Police said they took three suspects into custody, but a warrant remains outstanding for a fourth suspect.

Niagara Falls woman Bing Han, 44, is wanted for one count of kidnapping.

Police have charged 37-year-old Shichao Dong, 26-year-old Zeping Gao, and 23-year-old Zhipu Dong each with one count of the same charge.

Shichao Dong also faces charges for possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, careless storage of ammunition, and unauthorized possession of device or ammunition.