Three people arrested, charged for drug trafficking in stolen vehicle, Saskatoon police say

Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) intervened during a traffic stop on Thursday.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers saw a vehicle driving “erratically” and performed a traffic stop in the 1700 block of 22nd Street West, a news release from SPS said.

Officers found open alcohol in the vehicle and arrested the three men inside.

After investigating, the SPS Guns and Gangs unit found several items consistent with drug trafficking.

Officers found a handgun and rifle hidden in a backpack, 25 grams of crystal meth, bear spray, $5,400 in cash, 0.33 grams of cocaine and scales and baggies, the news release said. The vehicle was also stolen.

The three men, aged 29, 34, 48 are all facing charges, including possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine and proceeds of crime over $5,000.