Three people arrested for impaired driving in Guelph: police

Guelph police charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend, including two who left the scenes of collisions.

The first incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they received a report of someone driving erratically in the area of Paisley Road and Edinburgh Road North. When officers arrived, police said they found a woman "in obvious distress" outside of the vehicle, which was damaged. Officials said there was damage to the front end of the vehicle and the passenger-side tires were flat, along with leaves and branches embedded in the vehicle.

According to a news release, the vehicle left the road in the area of Paisley Road and Silvercreek Parkway North and travelled more than 80 metres, before driving through a hedge and across lawns and swerving back onto the road.

A 19-year-old woman from Guelph was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and driving with alcohol in her system as a novice driver. She lost her licence for 90 days and her vehicle for seven days. She's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.

Police responded to a hit-and-run collision around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Willow Road near Imperial Road North. A witness told police someone hit a parked vehicle and drove away.

Police said they found pieces of the suspect vehicle at the scene and received a report about a damaged vehicle driving nearby. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and police said there was "a strong odour of alcoholic beverage on the driver's breath."

A 37-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving while suspended and failure to remain. He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

A third incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said a woman was sleeping in a running vehicle in the area of Willow Road and Dawson Road. In a news release, officials said the woman was showing signs of impairment and was arrested.

Police said the woman agreed to provide a urine sample, and police said they found several bags of suspected cocaine, empty baggies and two small scales.

A 34-year-old Guelph woman was charged with impaired operation and possessing controlled substances for a purpose of trafficking. She's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7.