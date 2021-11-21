Three people arrested in connection to fatal Barrie shooting

Barrie Police have announced that three people have been taken into custody following a shooting Friday evening that left a 17-year-old teen dead.

According to police, an 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old males are facing a charge of first-degree murder. On Friday evening, a 17-year-old was shot in the Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road area at approximately 6 p.m.

The 18-year-old male was arrested Saturday. He appeared in court Sunday morning and was remanded into custody.

Meanwhile, the two 17-year-old suspects are in custody awaiting a bail hearing on Monday.

Police say while they are not searching for any additional suspects, the investigation is ongoing.