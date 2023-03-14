Three people arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police said three people have been arrested in connection to a vehicle theft in Cambridge Tuesday morning.
Police said a Honda CRV was stolen from a driveway in the area of Elliott Street and East Street after the vehicle was left running and unattended.
Around 11:25 a.m., an officer saw the stolen vehicle being driven on Hespeler Road.
Police said the driver drove the vehicle over a median and fled the area at a high rate of speed, and due to public safety concerns a pursuit was not initiated.
Around an hour later, police said the vehicle was found in a parking lot in the area of Beverly Street and Kerr Street in Galt.
As a result, police have charged a 32-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman all from Cambridge with possession of stolen property over $5,000.
The 33-year-old was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and dangerous operation.
He was also arrested on eight outstanding warrants for the following charges:
- Theft of motor vehicle (two counts)
- Possession of stolen goods over $5,000 (three counts)
- Possession of stolen goods under $5,000 (three counts)
- Use of plates not authorized for motor vehicle
- Theft under $5,000 (shoplifting)
- Breach of probation
- Drive while under suspension (two counts)
- Dangerous operation
- Flight from police
- Possess credit card (two counts)
- Possession of identity document