Three people arrested in Moncton shooting that prompted road closures Tuesday

One man has been charged and two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that prompted road closures in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP responded to a report that a gunshot had been fired near the intersection of Main and Weldon streets around 12:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a bullet hole in an office building on Weldon Street.

No one was injured.

Police secured the area and closed a number of streets for a few hours as they investigated.

Police say they quickly determined the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

"At the time, the incident did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message," said Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP, in a news release.

Around 4:45 p.m. that day, police arrested a 51-year-old man from Grand-Barachois, N.B., and a 32-year-old woman from Moncton on Dieppe Boulevard in Dieppe.

The man and woman were both released on conditions and are due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Feb. 17, 2023.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 40-year-old man from Moncton at a home on Savoie Street around 3:15 p.m.

Jason Marc McGraw has been charged with careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and being unlawfully at large.

He appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday and was remanded into custody. He is due back in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m., for a bail hearing.

The RCMP says it is still investigating the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).