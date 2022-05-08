Three people arrested, shotgun seized in south Kitchener: WRPS
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Three people were taken into custody and a loaded shotgun seized in south Kitchener on Sunday.
At 11:20 a.m., Waterloo regional police tweeted that there was a heavy police presence in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue and asked the public to avoid the vicinity.
About two hours later, officials confirmed multiple arrests were made and there is no concern for public safety.
No further information has been released at this time.
UPDATE:
Three individuals were taken into police custody. Police also seized a loaded shotgun.
There are no concerns for public safety.
More information to follow. https://t.co/P3ktKAuYRw
-
