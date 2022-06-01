Three people assault man in Waterloo plaza parking lot, fail to steal his e-bike: WRPS

Regional police are investigating an attempted person-on-person robbery in a Waterloo.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at Weber Street and Bridgeport Road.

A 48-year-old Kitchener man was assaulted by three unknown males who tried to steal his e-bike, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.