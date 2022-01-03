iHeartRadio

Three people assaulted and injured during disturbance in Kitchener

image.png

Three people were hurt after being assaulted on New Year's Eve in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police said they responded to a disturbance in the area of Kehl Street and Ottawa Street South around 10:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect collided with a police cruiser while fleeing the area in another vehicle.

Minimal damage was caused and no injuries were reported after the escape.

Three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the reported assault.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 510-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Continuing to investigate an assault that took place in the area of Kehl Street and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime.

Details: https://t.co/vSPlKjjO0k. pic.twitter.com/HP8v0I9Gtz

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 3, 2022
12