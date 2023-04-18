Three people broke into a Saskatoon home on Sunday and held the occupant at gunpoint
Saskatoon police are asking the public for tips after three people broke into a home and held the residents at gunpoint on Sunday.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of 33rd Street West just after midnight on Sunday, a Saskatoon police news release said. At the residence, police were told a man and two women forced their way into the home looking for someone unknown to the tenants.
The man held the occupant at gunpoint while the two women searched the house. Nothing was taken and no one was injured, police say. The three suspects left in a vehicle parked in the back alley, either a small, grey SUV or hatchback, with white writing at the top of the back window.
The man is described as Caucasian, between five feet ten inches and six feet tall, with dirty blonde hair, possibly with blue eyes, short hair and groomed facial hair. He was wearing a black and navy ball cap with a red Toronto Blue Jays t-shirt and blue jeans, the news release said.
There was no description provided of the two women.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers of the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Man wanted on warrants after northeast Calgary restaurant break-inOfficers were called to the Shawarma Barlow at 106 Meridian Rd. N.E. around 4 a.m. on April 11.
-
Industry minister asks telecoms for update on service agreement in Toronto subwayCanada's industry minister is calling on the country's major telecom companies to come to an agreement over wireless service in Toronto's subway system.
-
Small community resource centre in southeast Calgary worried about rent increasesA small community resource centre in southeast Calgary says it's worried about keeping the doors open, as it faces rent increases from Calgary Housing Company.
-
Unique alcoholic offering on deck at upcoming Orillia Perch festivalAs officials prepare to host a shortened Perch Festival this year, there's a new offering on deck.
-
Heavy garbage pickup in CBRM still up in the airThe annual heavy garbage pickup is something CBRM residents count on, but no official date has been set yet this year.
-
Plans for Barrie artistic hub unveiledDozens of Barrie residents turned out Wednesday evening to the first of two public meetings focussed on bringing a new performing arts centre to the city.
-
14-year-old charged after alleged threat made to Toronto schoolToronto police arrested and charged a 14-year-old 'after a threat was made to a school' on Wednesday.
-
Fire breaks out in high-rise apartment building in OsborneCrews responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 500 block of River Avenue and a second alarm was called due to the life safety risks because it was an apartment building.
-
Guelph Storm player named captain of Team Canada at U18 World ChampionshipsA Guelph Storm player has been named captain of Team Canada for the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship in Switzerland.