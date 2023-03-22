Three people charged after alleged gunfire in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police arrested three people on firearms and drug possession charges on Tuesday.

Officers received reports of gunfire around the 2500 block of 18th Street West at about 5:30 p.m., a police news release says.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a vehicle, which police were able to track down in the 500 block of Avenue W South a short time later.

After initiating a traffic stop, police found a modified rifle and a spent ammunition casing in the vehicle and brought the three passengers into custody.

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were charged for discharging and possession of the firearm, and a 50-year-old woman was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, the police said.