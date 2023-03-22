Three people charged after alleged gunfire in Saskatoon
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Saskatoon police arrested three people on firearms and drug possession charges on Tuesday.
Officers received reports of gunfire around the 2500 block of 18th Street West at about 5:30 p.m., a police news release says.
The suspect was seen leaving the area in a vehicle, which police were able to track down in the 500 block of Avenue W South a short time later.
After initiating a traffic stop, police found a modified rifle and a spent ammunition casing in the vehicle and brought the three passengers into custody.
An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were charged for discharging and possession of the firearm, and a 50-year-old woman was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, the police said.
-
Barrie's popular downtown patio program returns with extension to retailersThe City of Barrie and the Business Improvement Association will launch the start of the popular outdoor patio program downtown on April 15.
-
Battle between UCP, NDP too close to call as provincial election inches closer: ThinkHQA new political poll surveying Albertans ahead of May's provincial election shows a deep divide within the province, with the governing United Conservative Party and Alberta's New Democrats fighting neck and neck for support.
-
'I feared for my life': Toronto man shot by police wants bodycam footage of incident releasedA Toronto man who was shot multiple times by a police officer while he was walking his dog last month says more could have been done to de-escalate the situation that almost left him dead.
-
'There’s cameras that are everywhere': Saskatoon child actor scores part on Alaska DailyA young actor from Saskatoon has earned an appearance on the drama television show Alaska Daily.
-
'He's a unicorn': Canucks star defenceman Hughes continues to grow his gameAt 23 years old, Vancouver Canucks star defenseman Quinn Hughes has smashed plenty of records, and he appears poised to continue elevating his game.
-
Lynx Air announces summer service between Toronto and Kelowna, Hamilton and VancouverBudget airline Lynx Air announced it's launching two new routes for the summer, one from Hamilton to Vancouver and one from Toronto to Kelowna, B.C.
-
NDP wants safer highwaysTemiskaming Cochrane MPP John Vanthof and Thunder Bay MPP Lise Vauegois are calling on the provincial government to strengthen transport truck driver regulations.
-
'He's helped me': Oilers' Bouchard blossoming since arrival of new partner EkholmGetting more power play time with some of the best hockey players on the planet has certainly helped but Evan Bouchard also credited a new teammate Wednesday for his recent resurgence.
-
Cornwall man facing charges following October hit-and-run collision, OPP saysOntario Provincial Police say a pedestrian was struck by the driver of a vehicle on County Road 2, just west of Ingleside, on Oct. 7.