Three people charged after drug bust in Chatham-Kent


Police say three people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

On April 25, the OPP Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (WR TRU), West Region Emergency Response Team (WR ERT), and the Chatham-Kent Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence on McDonald Line.

As a result of the executed search warrant, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and Dexedrine. Police also seized a quantity of property including scales and ammunition.

The OPP has charged a 63-year-old man from Orford, Ont., with:

  • Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Failure to comply with undertaking

 

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on June 8, 2023.

 

Also charged is a 36-year-old man from Muirkirk, Ont. with:

  • Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking - Cocaine
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Fail to comply with probation order
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused was held for bail and subsequently remanded into custody.

Also charged is a 32-year-old woman of Rodney, Ont. with:

  • Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused was held for bail and subsequently remanded into custody.

