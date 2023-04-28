Three people charged after drug bust in Chatham-Kent
Police say three people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Chatham-Kent.
On April 25, the OPP Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (WR TRU), West Region Emergency Response Team (WR ERT), and the Chatham-Kent Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence on McDonald Line.
As a result of the executed search warrant, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and Dexedrine. Police also seized a quantity of property including scales and ammunition.
The OPP has charged a 63-year-old man from Orford, Ont., with:
- Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
- Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Failure to comply with undertaking
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on June 8, 2023.
Also charged is a 36-year-old man from Muirkirk, Ont. with:
- Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
- Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs
- Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking - Cocaine
- Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purposes of trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
The accused was held for bail and subsequently remanded into custody.
Also charged is a 32-year-old woman of Rodney, Ont. with:
- Possession of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
- Possession of Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
The accused was held for bail and subsequently remanded into custody.