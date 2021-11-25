Three people charged after guns and drugs seized, officer injured in Toronto

More than 40 charges have been laid after an officer was injured pursuing a suspect in connection with a bail compliance investigation.

On Wednesday, officer's with York Regional Police's high-risk offender unit found three suspects operating a stolen vehicle in the area of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Two suspects were quickly arrested, police say, but the third ran from the scene. During the pursuit, the 17-year-old suspect assaulted an officer before he was taken into custody.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover, investigators said

Police say that two loaded handguns were recovered as well as an unspecified quantity of cash and cocaine.

Markham resident Kathisan Aravinthan, 18, is facing 14 firearm related charges as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,00 and failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Zeiina Hashem, 18, of Markham was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The third suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the youth from Toronto is facing numerous offences, including 18 firearm charges, assault of a peace officer causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

"This investigation took two guns off our streets and led to significant charges,” Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the officer as he recovers from his injuries.”