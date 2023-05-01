Three people charged after Kitchener stabbing, drugs seized: police

Waterloo regional police say three people have been charged in connection to a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Kitchener and the seizure of suspected fentanyl.

Police said on Saturday just after 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a residential unit in the Charles Street East and Eby Street area.

Police said a 30-year-old man was found with a stab wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police initially arrested only one man in connection to the stabbing. However, two more people, a man and a male youth, were arrested in relation to drug offences, after Canadian currency and suspected fentanyl were seized from the location of the stabbing, police said.

According to police, officers completed a search warrant Sunday at the location of the incident and two knives were seized.

The 38-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

A 28-year-old man and male youth have been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.