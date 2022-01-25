Three people charged after stolen vehicle runs out of gas on Highway 401

Chatham-Kent OPP say three people are facing drug and theft charges after a stolen vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 401.

On Thursday, Jan. 20 around 9:50 a.m., police were conducting patrols on the 401 westbound near the 75 kilometer marker, when an officer stopped to provide assistance to a stranded motorist who said they ran out of gas.

An investigation revealed that the motor vehicle had been reported stolen from the Toronto area.

Three occupants of the vehicle are now facing the following charges:

A 45 year-old resident of Caledon, Ont.:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 S.354(1)(a) CC

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court S.145(5)(a) CC (2 counts)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Heroin S.5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine S.5(2) CDSA

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

A 23-year-old resident of Brampton, Ont.:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 S.354(1)(a) CC

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham at a later date to answer to the charges.

A 32-year-old resident of Brampton, Ont.:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 S.354(1)(a) CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine S.4(1) CDSA

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham at a later date to answer to the charges.

