Three people charged in connection to stolen vehicle in Dartmouth
Halifax police say they have charged three people with possession of a stolen vehicle following an arrest in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday night.
According to Halifax Regional Police, members of the Quick Response Unit noticed a stolen vehicle with three occupants inside around 6:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth.
Police say two men and one woman were arrested without incident.
Shea Alexander Durnford, 34, was arrested on a Canada-wide parole warrant and has been
charged with:
- taking a motor vehicle without consent
- possession of stolen property under $5,000 in relation to the stolen vehicle
Dave Phillip Lefave, 46, is facing the following charges:
- two counts of failure to comply with a release order
- possession of stolen property under $5,000 in relation to the stolen vehicle
- theft under $5,000
- possession of stolen property under $5,000 in relation to a theft that occurred on December 12, 2022, at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 278 Lacewood Drive in Halifax
Lindsay Anne Joudrey, 29, is facing a charge of failure to comply with a probation order and to face a new charge of:
- theft under $5,000
- possession of stolen property under $5,000 in relation to a theft that occurred on December 12, 2022, at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 278 Lacewood Drive in Halifax