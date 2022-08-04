Three people charged in fatal stabbing outside Mississauga banquet hall last month

Two men from Calgary and a man from Vancouver have been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a Mississauga banquet hall last month that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Peel police and paramedics responded to a weapons-related call at Mississauga Grand Banquet and Event Centre in the area of Britannia Road and Hurontario Street just before 2:30 a.m. on July 4.

Police said officers arrived to find a man on the pavement without vital signs suffering from obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police later released surveillance video images of persons of interest, asking for the public’s help identifying them.

On Thursday, police said they arrested three people in relation to the investigation -- 28-year-old Amandeep Grewal from Vancouver, 23-year-old Anexhelin Cuka from Calgary and 22-year-old Vivio Cuka from Calgary.

They have been charged with second-degree murder. Vivio Cuka is also facing an aggravated assault charge, police said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank those members of the public who came forward and identified those individuals responsible for this homicide,” Peel police Insp. Todd Leach said in a news release.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).