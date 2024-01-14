iHeartRadio

Three people charged in Kirkland Lake drug bust


image.jpg

Three people were arrested and large quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone along with stolen property were seized from a home in Kirkland Lake earlier this month, police say.

On Jan. 4 shortly after 4 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence on Kirkpatrick Street, police said in a news release.

“The OPP seized a suspected amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone with an approximate street value of $49,000,” said police.

“Also seized was suspected stolen property from a previously reported break and enter and theft.”

As a result of the investigation, a 54-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 17-year-old all from Kirkland Lake were charged with drug trafficking.

The 25-year-old is also charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession of property obtained by crime – they have been remanded into custody.

The other two accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

The 17-year-old also faces six additional charges including theft, breaking and entering and mischief.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

12