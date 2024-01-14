Three people charged in Kirkland Lake drug bust

Three people were arrested and large quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone along with stolen property were seized from a home in Kirkland Lake earlier this month, police say.

On Jan. 4 shortly after 4 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence on Kirkpatrick Street, police said in a news release.

“The OPP seized a suspected amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone with an approximate street value of $49,000,” said police.

“Also seized was suspected stolen property from a previously reported break and enter and theft.”

As a result of the investigation, a 54-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 17-year-old all from Kirkland Lake were charged with drug trafficking.

The 25-year-old is also charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and possession of property obtained by crime – they have been remanded into custody.

The other two accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

The 17-year-old also faces six additional charges including theft, breaking and entering and mischief.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.