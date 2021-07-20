Three people charged with drug, weapons offences in Sturgeon Falls
A raid of a residence on Arthur Street Sturgeon Falls on July 15 led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Specialized police units, armed with a search warrant, found suspected fentanyl in blue, green and purple, bear spray, drug paraphernalia, a cellphone and Canadian currency.
An 18-year-old from Brampton, Ont., is charged with trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice bail court on July 16.
A 21-year-old from St. Charles is charged with drug and weapons possession. And a 35-year-old from Sturgeon Falls is charged with drug possession
The trio is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 2 in Sturgeon Falls.
