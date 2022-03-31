Three people dead after SUV runs red light, crashes in Toronto: police

Three people are dead after an SUV apparently sped through a red light, hit two pedestrians and crashed into a truck flatbed near Toronto's waterfront Thursday afternoon, police say.

The crash occurred at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue in Mimico shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Toronto police Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski said a white SUV was travelling east at a high rate of speed when it "proceeded through a red light" and struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk before colliding with a parked tractor-trailer flatbed.

Seremetkovski said when police and paramedics arrived, they found the the driver and the two pedestrians without vitals signs. Despite life-saving efforts, all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the ages and names of the three people.

"We are looking for members of the public that may have been in the area, if they have any dashcam if they have any video footage, to provide that information to traffic services," Seremetkovski said.

Police have closed roads in the area as they investigate the crash.

Several minutes before the crash, emergency crews had responded to another collision less than three kilometres away in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Eighth Street.

In a video shared on social media, firefighters are seen speaking with the driver of a white SUV. A short time later, the driver gets back to their vehicle and leaves.

Police have not confirmed if it's the exact vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

Neighbourhood shaken

Heather Brown, who has lived in the area since 1998, said she heard a bang but thought it was from nearby construction.

"There's been a few things that have gone down, but nothing like this," she said. "I don't want it to be anybody that I know."

"There's been a lot of accidents lately. There's so many people getting hit by cars, like slow down or do something," she added.

Another woman who grew up in the neighbourhood said she immediately came to check who was hurt as many elderly and children reside in the area.

"Very devastating. We haven't had an accident in this area for years," Tracy said. "All of us are all hoping it's nothing involved a child or a senior that we know."

"I don't want to see anybody get hurt in this neighbourhood."