Three people are dead after two vehicles crashed head-on along Highway 7, about seven kilometres south of Arborg, on Thursday morning.

Mounties said a car headed southbound crashed head-on with a car travelling the opposite direction. The driver and sole occupant of the northbound car – a 53-year-old woman from the RM of Armstrong – had serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital in Winnipeg.

There were three people in the southbound car, two 23-year-old men and an unidentified man. RCMP said all three were dead on the scene.

The crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning. RCMP said alcohol is not considered a factor.

Arborg RCMP, a Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating the crash.