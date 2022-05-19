iHeartRadio

Three people displaced after $250,000 Windsor house fire

A Windsor Fire and Rescue truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

A house fire in Windsor caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of Elm Avenue on Wednesday.

Three people have been displaced, but there were no injuries.

The cause is listed as undetermined.

