iHeartRadio

Three people displaced after Forest Glade house fire


Windsor fire crews are on scene of a house fire on Coram Crescent on March 12, 2023. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Three people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in Forest Glade Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the scene on Coram Crescent around 8:30 p.m.

According to Windsor fire, the origin was found in a second level bedroom but the cause has been listed as undetermined.

12