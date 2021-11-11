Three people displaced after Sudbury west end fire

Sudbury fire officials say damage is pegged at $150,000 after an early evening fire at a home Tuesday on Poplar Street in the city’s west end.

Three stations with the Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a call at around 5 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell initially assessed the scene and said there was smoke coming through the roof.

“There was very heavy smoke on the roof before the fire breached the roof, “ Oshell said.

“Fortunately, all occupants managed to escape and no one was injured. The fire was contained to the second-floor roof of the one-and-a-half-story home.”

Three people have been displaced as a result of the fire and have found alternate living arrangements, he said.

When asked about the cause of the fire, Oshell said “it started in the attic and roof area, but wasn’t suspicious, at this time, it’s unknown.”