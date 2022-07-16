iHeartRadio

Three people displaced after Tecumseh house fire

Three people have been displaced after a house fire in Tecumseh on July 16, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Three people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Tecumseh.

Fire Chief Wade Bondy tells CTV News the call came in around 6:15 a.m Saturday and crews were on scene for nearly four hours.

No injuries are reported and the home did have working smoke alarms.

According to Bondy, the fire is under investigation and while the home appears to be a total write off there is no official damage estimate yet.

12