Three people displaced after townhouse fire

A townhouse sustained $100,000 damage in an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m., Windsor Fire reported that firefighters were responding to a working fire in the 3000 block of Grandview Street.

The fire was quickly brought under control and declared out by 5:30 a.m. however heavy damage to at least one unit was sustained.

A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire and assess the damage. The cause is listed as undetermined.

No injuries were been reported, but three people were displaced.