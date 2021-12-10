Three people displaced by house fire in Kitchener

Fire crews responded to a large house fire that left severe damage to a semi-detached home and three people displaced early Friday morning.

The Kitchener Fire Department told CTV News 10 trucks and 40 firefighters responded to the Overlea Drive residence around 2:24 a.m., and noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.

The fire started in an unoccupied unit of the semi-detached home. That unit is under renovation.

No injuries were reported, but the three people living in the neighbouring unit were displaced.

They are staying at a nearby hotel.

“I saw the lights from the fire engine it was about 230. I looked out the window and I saw the flames coming out of the roof,” said Hans Welzmueller, a neighbour who said he woke up in the middle of the night because of the fire.

“The roof is pretty much destroyed. All of the rafters are compromised,” said Jim Hodge with Kitchener Fire.

The displaced family told CTV News they woke up to the sound of the crackling fire. That’s when they grabbed their young child and left the burning building.

Crews attempted an interior attack but were forced back due to high heat and strong flames that caused the roof to collapse.

An aerial ladder was brought in to extinguish the blaze from high above the structure.

Investigators believe the fire started in the attic of the unoccupied home.

Officials said it could have been worse. There were smoke alarms. but because the fire started in the attic, the alarms didn’t help much.

“The smoke didn’t get down to them such that the smoke alarms will go off,” said Hodge.

Officials estimate the damage at more than $700,000.

Overlea Drive was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

ROAD CLOSURE: There is a police presence in the area of Overlea Dr in Kitchener after reports of a residential fire. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EVn5HVqSTX