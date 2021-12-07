iHeartRadio

Three people displaced following fire in New Glasgow, N.S.

(Source: Canadian Red Cross)

The Canadian Red Cross says three people have been displaced following a fire Monday in New Glasgow, N.S.

The fire broke out at an older two-storey house on Norma Street around 7 p.m.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross are helping a couple and a teenage girl with emergency lodging and the purchase of food, clothing and other basic items.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

