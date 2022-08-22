Three people, dog killed in head-on collision in Greenville, N.S.
Three people and a dog have died following a head-on collision in Greenville, N.S.
Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 103 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Once on scene, police found a severely-damaged Honda Civic off the road. A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were found dead, according to RCMP.
Police say the second vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, was also badly damaged in the crash.
A 39-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat of the Tacoma, was airlifted to hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The driver, a 47-year-old man, as well as a 12-year-old girl who was in the back seat, sustained minor injuries.
A dog that was in the Tacoma also died in the collision.
Multiple RCMP detachments, along with firefighters and paramedics, assisted at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
