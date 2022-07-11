Three people escape house fire in Chatham
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a house fire in Chatham.
Firefighters responded to 191 King Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire officials say the three people who were in the home at the time of the fire were able to escape and meet firefighters outside.
When firefighters arrived, they advanced hose lines to the side door of the home where flames were seen coming from the door way. Fire crews were able to enter the home and quickly knock down the blaze.
No injuries were reported. The cause is listed as undetermined.
