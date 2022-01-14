Three people escape structure fire in New Glasgow, N.S.: police

Three people escaped uninjured from a structure fire Friday morning in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police say just after 5 a.m., police, along with fire, EHS, public works, and Nova Scotia Power workers, attended the fire at a residential and business complex on Stellarton Road.

Police say the building housed four apartments on the top floor, with two occupied, along with three businesses on the bottom floor.

"One business and the upstairs apartments sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage. While the other businesses sustained smoke damage," reads a police news release.

The Red Cross assisted those who requested support due to the fire.

Stellarton Road from Campbells Lane to Duff Street was closed to traffic for several hours.

“Once the fire scene is safe, then investigators from police and fire will begin the investigation to determine possible causes,” says Const. Ken Macdonald with the New Glasgow Regional Police.