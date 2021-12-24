Three people facing 26 charges after Saskatoon traffic stop

Three people are facing a total of 26 charges after the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) conducted a holiday traffic stop on Thursday.

The SPS Traffic Unit stopped a Dodge Journey at 7:30 p.m. for a traffic stop on 33rd St. and Avenue I N., a news release said.

While checking for signs of impairment, officers found a sawed-off firearm on the floor of the passenger seat.

Police searched the SUV and found ammunition and bear spray.

The car was seized and the three people were taken into custody.

Two men, 36 and 19 years old, and a 32-year-old woman, are facing a total of 26 charges, that include possession of weapons.