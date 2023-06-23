Three people facing charges after nearly $90,000 in funds misused from High Land Water Metis Council, OPP says

Three people are facing charges following an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds from the Metis Nation of Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say police launched an investigation in July 2022 following a complaint about the alleged misuse of funds by the High Land Water Metis Council in Northbrook, Ont. Northbrook is located approximately 90 kilometres from Kingston.

Police say the investigation found nearly $90,000 had been fraudulently used.

Two residents of Addington Highlands Township and a resident of Napanee are facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

In a statement, the Metis Nation of Ontario says the three individuals are no longer involved with the Highland Waters Metis Council or the MNO.

"We take our fiduciary responsibilities seriously, and we are cooperating fully and provided all information to the police to help them with their investigation," Jo Anne Young, Secretary-Treasurer of the Métis Nation of Ontario, said. "As soon as we became aware of irregularities, we contacted the OPP. The limited resources and funds are meant to better the lives of Métis citizens and communities, they are not meant for personal gain."