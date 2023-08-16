Three people facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police have charged three people with drug offences after a traffic stop in Wallaceburg.
At 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Lisgar Street. The vehicle contained three individuals: a woman driver and two male passengers.
Following an investigation, police say they confirmed that the woman had an outstanding warrant from the London Police Service and one of the men had an outstanding warrant from the Toronto Police Service.
Daily News Release August 16, 2023https://t.co/b1y1oFLIlM pic.twitter.com/wJwS0Nz26x— Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) August 16, 2023
Subsequently, during a search incident to arrest, officers say they discovered significant quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, Canadian currency, and a firearm.
The 26-year-old woman from Chatham, the 25-year-old man from Chatham-Kent, and the 22-year-old man from Scarborough were all charged with possessing a controlled substance for trafficking and unauthorized firearm possession.
All three individuals were transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
