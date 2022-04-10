Three people found dead in vehicle near Leoville, Sask. following evidence of illicit drug consumption: RCMP

Spiritwood RCMP are reminding people about the dangers of illicit drugs after officers found three unresponsive people in a vehicle who were later declared dead.

RCMP received a report around 8:30 a.m. Saturday of three unresponsive people in a vehicle on a road between Leoville and Chitek Lake, according to a news release.

EMS declared them dead at the scene.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is now investigating.

RCMP said there was “evidence of illicit drug consumption at the scene,” and is urging people to know and recognize the signs of an overdose and what to do.

People experiencing an overdose may have slow, weak or no breathing, blue lips or nails, dizziness and confusion, can’t be woken up, choking gurgling or snoring sounds, as well as drowsiness or difficulty staying awake.

RCMP urge people to immediately call 911 if they witness an overdose.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose act provides some legal protection for people who seek emergency help during an overdose, including the person who is overdosing.

Members of the public are also encouraged to keep naloxone, which temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose, on hand if they or someone they know is at risk of an overdose.

Take home naloxone kits are available for free through the Government of Saskatchewan at many locations in the province. Naloxone can also be purchased at some Saskatchewan pharmacies.

“One of the risks of using street drugs is they can contain other substances the user may not be aware of. This can have serious effects on the body or even be fatal. If you don’t know the strength or what is in it, use small amounts. Don’t use alone. Take turns or let someone you trust know of your plans to use,” RCMP said in the release.