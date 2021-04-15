Three people from Sudbury face weapons, drugs charges

Special units from the Ontario Provincial Police and Greater Sudbury Police converged on a residence in Greater Sudbury on April 13, finding illegal drugs, weapons and cash.

As a result, three people from Sudbury, ages 19, 26 and 48, are facing several charges.

Armed with a search warrant, police entered the resident around 4:446 p.m.

"A search of the residence led to the seizure of a firearm with ammunition, prohibited devices, drug paraphernalia, Canadian currency, cellphones," police said in a news release Thursday.

Police also seized drugs suspected to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, and Xanax tablets. The value of the drugs seized is believed to be about $51,000.

The 19-year-old suspect is charged with drug possession, trafficking, various weapons charges and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused was held in custody for bail court and was remanded back into custody, but is scheduled to re-appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 22 in Sudbury.

The 26-year-old suspect is facing trafficking charges and possession of property obtained by crime. The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 19 in Sudbury.

The 48-year-old suspect is charged with trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, weapons possession and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 19 in Sudbury.