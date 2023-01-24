Three people hospitalized in east Ottawa crash

Three people were taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Ottawa's east end Monday night that left one vehicle flipped upside down.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Trim Road and Portobello Boulevard.

Ottawa Fire Services crews freed two people from a vehicle that was flipped onto its roof. The occupants were trapped in the car, requiring crews to use specialized tools to remove the doors and extricate the two patients.

A third person was able to exit the other car on their own.

Paramedics said two elderly patients—one male and one female—were taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The third adult was also taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedics said. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

