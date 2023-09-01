iHeartRadio

Three people hurt in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's southeast end


One person is being treated for serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's rural southeast end.

Emergency crews responded to the rollover crash involving a small truck on Ramsayville Road just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Ottawa fire says the van was on its side in a ditch when crews arrived on the scene.

"Ottawa fire crews, including a heavy rescue team, successfully extricated (the three occupants)," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson says one person was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition. The two other occupants in the vehicle were listed in stable condition at the hospital.

