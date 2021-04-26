Three people in critical condition, including suspect, after Hamilton stabbing
A stabbing in downtown Hamilton has left three people with critical injuries, including the suspect.
It happened in a high-rise building near Bay and George streets at around 12:30 p.m.
Police say that all three individuals are known to each other.
The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.
