Three people in critical condition, including suspect, after Hamilton stabbing

A stabbing in downtown Hamilton has left three people with critical injuries, including the suspect.

It happened in a high-rise building near Bay and George streets at around 12:30 p.m.

Police say that all three individuals are known to each other.

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

